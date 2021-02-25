Advertisement

Foxconn looking at building electric cars in Wisconsin

(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (AP) - Foxconn Technology Group says it has signed a deal with a California startup to build electric cars, conceivably at Foxconn’s facilities in Wisconsin.

Details of the agreement with electric car company Fisker are expected in the coming months.

However, Fisker chairman and chief executive Henrik Fisker tells the Wall Street Journal that Foxconn’s property in Wisconsin would be an “obvious” choice for producing the vehicles.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that a statement by Foxconn did not specifically say that the project would wind up at its facilities in Mount Pleasant, but it did not dismiss the possibility.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Molly Margaret McGinnis, 45, passed away while giving birth to her sixth child doing what she...
Little Chute school psychologist dies giving birth to sixth child
Aleta Young
Former Shawano High School music booster club treasurer sentenced to jail
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Wednesday’s cases, deaths above average
Golf star Tiger Woods shattered the tibia and fibula bones on his right leg in multiple...
LA sheriff calls Tiger Woods crash ‘purely an accident’
Prokopovitz jury trial enters second week
2016 interview and secret witness testify Wednesday during Prokopovitz jury trial

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Look for some sun
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Look for some sun
Brown County Board to create an ad hoc committee to address racial equity
Brown County Board to create an ad hoc committee to address racial equity
Jurors hear heated exchange during recorded Prokopovitz interview
Jurors hear heated exchange during recorded Prokopovitz interview
Police warn of uptick in catalytic converter thefts
Police warn of uptick in catalytic converter thefts