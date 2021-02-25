Advertisement

Fox Valley Tech announces return to in-person classes for fall semester

Fox Valley Technical College sign
Fox Valley Technical College (WBAY file photo)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Fox Valley Technical College will return to in-person classes in fall of 2021.

Classes will be held at all FVTC campuses and regional centers.

Currently, about 60 percent of the colleges programs have in-person training.

FVTC released this plan for the return:

  • A full set of programs, classes, labs and support services will continue – or return – to an in-person and on-campus environment. Hands-on learning will always be our number one priority while continuing to take all necessary precautions during the pandemic.
  • Not only will we continue to offer online learning and support services, we also plan to expand online offerings so students have the flexibility to learn around their own schedule.
  • We will resume small-group on-campus tours starting in March. We will also continue to offer a comprehensive list of virtual program informational sessions. Those interested in these offerings can sign up on the FVTC visit page.
  • Our faculty and student services staff will continue to be accessible to help students explore programs, navigate the admissions process, choose classes and explore financial aid options.
  • Campus activities, such as clubs and organizations, will begin planning fall events and activities across our campuses and centers.

“Since the start of the pandemic, we’ve been successfully and safely responding to the technical education needs of our region,” said Dr. Chris Matheny, executive vice president and chief academic officer. “We’re seeing an increase in demand across our communities for safe, hands-on, expert-led courses, seminars, and customized training. As we look to the fall semester, we are working with our public health partners, employers, students, faculty, and staff to deliver Knowledge That Works.”

