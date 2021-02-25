Advertisement

DNR: No sturgeon harvested Wednesday weighed more than 100 pounds, water clarity still good

Zach Fuller speared this 103.2-pound (71.3 inches) M2 male lake sturgeon on day six of the 2021...
Zach Fuller speared this 103.2-pound (71.3 inches) M2 male lake sturgeon on day six of the 2021 spearing season. According to our records, Zach’s fish is one of only 15 male lake sturgeons to weigh over 100 pounds. / Photo credit: Wisconsin DNR(Wisconsin DNR)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - State wildlife officials say water clarity is still clear on average around Lake Winnebago, however it could take a hit due to warmer weather and possible runoff later this week.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, 40 sturgeon were speared Wednesday, the 12th day of the sturgeon spearing season on Lake Winnebago.

Out of the 40 fish harvested Wednesday, 28 were registered on the west shore of the lake, according to the DNR. In addition, state officials say eight of the 40 were juvenile females, 17 were adult females and 15 were males.

None of the fish harvested Wednesday weighed 100 pounds or more.

As of Wednesday, the DNR says 1,297 fish have been speared this season on Winnebago, with a total of 1,641 throughout the entire Winnebago System.

Spearers tell the DNR the lake snowpack is maintaining, however some of the landings and access points are starting to turn into slush.

Anyone still going out onto the lake is urged to reach out to local fishing clubs around the lake for ice condition updates.

The largest fish harvested Wednesday weighed in at 98.6 pounds, and was 72.5 inches long, according to the DNR. The fish was brought in by Jakob Jaeger.

In addition, the DNR says only 15 male lake sturgeon weighing more than 100 pounds have been harvested during the 2021 spearing season.

Below are the latest sturgeon harvest numbers from the DNR:

Season TotalsJuvenile FemalesAdult FemalesMales
Lake Winnebago217587493
Upriver Lakes4277245
Winnebago and Upriver Lakes259664738
Harvest Cap on Winnebago344855960
Number Remaining to Trigger on Winnebago93183371

