Community leaders weigh in on Brown County’s commitment to advancing racial equity

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Board last week made a commitment to “advancing racial equity and support” throughout the county with the passage of a resolution.

It creates a nine member ad hoc committee to create an action plan to address racial equity.

“There’s still a lot of experiences that people of color are having in Brown County that just shouldn’t be in 2021” said Renita Robinson, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion at Prevea.

She was at city hall in August when the City of Green Bay officially declared racism as a public health crisis and says the county’s recent commitment to address racial inequities is another important first step.

“If things aren’t written down they didn’t happen. So, if there’s a resolution that you can point to and hold people accountable with, if there is a committee that is doing work, then it keeps life in that thing, and it keeps it active,” said Robinson.

Wello, a Green Bay non-profit dedicated to creating healthy communities, is one of the first organizations to work with community leaders to back the movement.

“We really want to have those priorities and actions be set by those impacted. In this case those who are impacted by racism. How do we ensure that those voices are the ones actually directing what those next steps are?” said Wello Executive Director, Natalie Bomstad.

Leaders of Casa Alba Melanie hopes to see educational barriers within the Hispanic community addressed.

“The Hispanic population is not getting educated to the degree it should be given that they will be a large percentage of our population in the years to come,” said Gratzia Villarroel, President of the Casa Alba Board of Directors.

People interested in applying to be on the committee should submit a letter of interest to the board by emailing BC_County_Board@browncountywi.gov by 4 p.m. March 7.

Interested applicants should explain in 400 words or less their understanding of racial equity/inequity and racism as a public health crisis.

People should also include their full name, phone number, email address, physical address, the best time to communicate, and relevant community involvement activities.

