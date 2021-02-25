Advertisement

Children’s Wisconsin wants to see how schools are supporting mental health

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Children’s Wisconsin is calling on schools in Wisconsin to come up with creative ways to support mental health of their students.

It’s called the Healthy Schools Challenge on Healthy Minds.

Any school in the state can participate.

CLICK HERE for information on how to enter.

Here’s how it works: school come up with a project to show how they’re helping support emotional and mental wellbeing. Those projects are submitted online. They can be videos or photo slideshows.

“Schools have set up little emotional health centers. Some of them call them like Zen dens in their classrooms. Providing a variety of comforting quiet time. Just to be able to take a minute and take a breath and get away,” says Katie Horrigan, Community Education and Outreach Director, Children’s Wisconsin.

The deadline to enter is April 30.

The schools will be entered in a drawing to win $1,000.

The first 100 submissions will get a kit with posters and mindfulness activities.

Healthy Schools Challenge on Healthy Minds is a partnership with Kohl’s and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

