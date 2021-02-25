Advertisement

Avalanche danger high, 32 deaths confirmed this season

FILE- In this Feb. 26, 2014, file photo, a sign alerts skiers to danger on Corona Bowl, known...
FILE- In this Feb. 26, 2014, file photo, a sign alerts skiers to danger on Corona Bowl, known for its extreme skiing, at Eldora Mountain Resort, near Nederland, Colo. This has been an highly dangerous avalanche season, with 30 confirmed fatalities. It's involved different recreational activities — snowboarding, skiing, snowmobiling, hiking — and includes various ages and experience levels. A warning from avalanche experts for anyone venturing into the backcountry: The threat of slides may only be growing worse.(Brennan Linsley | AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — The avalanche danger in backcountries throughout the West is extremely high due to the kind of snowpack that happens about once a decade.

This avalanche season has already been historically dangerous, with 32 confirmed fatalities, all but one in the West. There were 15 confirmed deaths from slides from Jan. 30 to Feb. 7, the most in a seven-day window since 1910.

The accidents have occurred during recreational activities like snowboarding, skiing, snowmobiling and hiking.

Avalanche experts are warning anyone venturing into the backcountry to be on high alert because the threat of slides may only grow worse.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Molly Margaret McGinnis, 45, passed away while giving birth to her sixth child doing what she...
Little Chute school psychologist dies giving birth to sixth child
Aleta Young
Former Shawano High School music booster club treasurer sentenced to jail
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Wednesday’s cases, deaths above average
Prokopovitz jury trial enters second week
2016 interview and secret witness testify Wednesday during Prokopovitz jury trial
Golf star Tiger Woods shattered the tibia and fibula bones on his right leg in multiple...
LA sheriff calls Tiger Woods crash ‘purely an accident’

Latest News

President Biden to visit storm-ravaged Texas Friday
President Biden to visit storm-ravaged Texas Friday
ThedaCare provides update in delay of COVID-19 vaccine shipment
ThedaCare updates COVID-19 visitor restrictions at local hospitals
ThedaCare Regional Medical Center
ThedaCare relaxes some hospital visitation rules
The number of monarch butterflies that showed up at their winter resting grounds in central...
Monarch butterflies down 26% in Mexico wintering grounds
FILE - In this March 3, 2012, file photo, gymnastics coach John Geddert is seen at the American...
AG: Ex-US Olympics gymnastics coach dies by suicide after charges