Advertisement

Authorities identify officer, subject involved in weekend shooting at Oneida Police Department

Oneida Tribal Police Department
Oneida Tribal Police Department(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has identified the officer and the subject involved in a shooting early Sunday morning.

As Action 2 News first previously reported, members of the Oneida Tribal Police Department Dispatch saw a person drive a vehicle into the department’s parking lot around 1;30 a.m.

The person, now identified by the DOJ as 30-year-old Carl King of Oneida, got out of the vehicle and began acting erratically, according to authorities.

An Oneida Tribal Police Officer was requested by dispatch to return to the department and investigate the situation happening in the parking lot.

The responding officer, identified as Dakota Oskey, ended up exchanging gunfire with King, and ended up hitting King, according to the DOJ.

Oskey, who the state says has worked with the Oneida Tribal Police Department for more than a year, wasn’t hit. He is currently on administrative leave, which is the department’s policy.

Authorities say King is still being treated for injuries, and is currently in stable condition.

No other information is currently available about the incident, which is being investigated by the DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

After the investigation is done, the DCI will turn over their findings to the Brown County District Attorney.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley talks about engagement to Aaron Rodgers on Tonight Show
Crystal Jackson, known as “Mrs. Poindexter” online, started an OnlyFans account for her “hot...
GRAPHIC: Kids expelled from Catholic school over mom selling adult photos
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 33 more deaths; 30,763 shots a day
Scene of Appleton possible shots fired incident
Appleton police investigating possible shots fired incident, Richmond Street back open

Latest News

The Ward County Sheriff’s Department and Minot Police have seen an increase in catalytic...
Police warn of uptick in catalytic converter thefts
Curo Care LLC in Green Bay is a long-term care facility that houses frail adults.
Green Bay long-term care facility closing one of its buildings in response to proposed Medicaid funding cuts
Federal removal of the gray wolf from the endangered species list means Wisconsin wildlife...
Wisconsin DNR: February wolf season now closed
Laundromat
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: How much plastic is your laundry washing out to sea?
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Laundry and ocean pollution