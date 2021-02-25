Authorities identify officer, subject involved in weekend shooting at Oneida Police Department

ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has identified the officer and the subject involved in a shooting early Sunday morning.

As Action 2 News first previously reported, members of the Oneida Tribal Police Department Dispatch saw a person drive a vehicle into the department’s parking lot around 1;30 a.m.

The person, now identified by the DOJ as 30-year-old Carl King of Oneida, got out of the vehicle and began acting erratically, according to authorities.

An Oneida Tribal Police Officer was requested by dispatch to return to the department and investigate the situation happening in the parking lot.

The responding officer, identified as Dakota Oskey, ended up exchanging gunfire with King, and ended up hitting King, according to the DOJ.

Oskey, who the state says has worked with the Oneida Tribal Police Department for more than a year, wasn’t hit. He is currently on administrative leave, which is the department’s policy.

Authorities say King is still being treated for injuries, and is currently in stable condition.

No other information is currently available about the incident, which is being investigated by the DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

After the investigation is done, the DCI will turn over their findings to the Brown County District Attorney.

