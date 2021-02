GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz offers an Astro Extra about something we should be looking for in the night sky Thursday night.

Betelgeuse, a giant among the stars in our sky, will be visible along with Mars.

Brad Spakowitz has some brilliant information about Betelgeuse (spoiler alert: enjoy it while you can) and the stars around it.

