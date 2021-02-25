Advertisement

3 adults slain in Arkansas home; abducted baby found safe

Hunter Chenoweth, 22, was arrested after three adults were found dead and a baby was abducted...
Hunter Chenoweth, 22, was arrested after three adults were found dead and a baby was abducted from a Huntsville, Arkansas, home.
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (Gray News) - Authorities say three adults were found dead and a baby was abducted from a home in northeast Arkansas. The child was found hours later, unharmed, and a suspect has been arrested.

Arkansas State Police say sheriff’s deputies discovered the bodies at the home near Huntsville, in Madison County, on Tuesday evening. In a news release, the victims were identified as Tami Lynn Chenoweth, 51, James Stanley McGhee, 59, and Cheyene Chenoweth, 26.

Authorities deduced that the infant, less than 1 year, was missing and state troopers started searching for two vehicles that were seen at the home earlier in the day. They pulled over one of the vehicles, a van, about 200 miles from Huntsville.

Hunter Chenoweth, 22, who was armed with a rifle, was arrested during the traffic stop. He is being held at a detention center while the homicide investigation continues, according to the news release. Formal charges will be determined by the Madison County prosecuting attorney.

The driver of the van, a 25-year-old woman, was questioned by police and released.

The abducted infant was found unharmed in the van and has been placed in the care of the Department of Human Services.

