Wisconsin DNR: February wolf season now closed

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin state wildlife officials have announced the closure of all six zones for wolf harvesting, marking the end of the February 2021 season.

Late Wednesday afternoon, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced zones 2, 5 and 6 closed at 10 a.m., and zones 1, 3 and 4 closed at 3 p.m.

So far, a total of 182 wolves have been harvested in the state, according to the DNR.

As previously first reported, the DNR planned to issue 4,000 licenses for the hunt throughout the state.

The season first opened on Monday, with a harvest quota set by the Natural Resources Board of 200 wolves outside reservation lands. The quota was set during a meeting on February 15.

Out of the approved quota, 119 wolves were allocated to the state, and 81 wolves were allocated to Ojibwe Tribes following a declaration in accordance with treaty rights within Ceded Territory.

Hunting and trapping wolves during a closed season and zones carries a forfeiture amount of more than $300, according to the DNR.

Below are the wolf harvest numbers provided by the DNR as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say hunters have up to 24 hours to register a harvest, so the numbers may still change.

Zone number Quota Harvest Zone 1 31 37 Zone 2 18 40 Zone 3 20 30 Zone 4 6 7 Zone 5 27 28 Zone 6 17 40 Total 119 182

As Action 2 News previously reported, the Trump administration removed wolves from the federal endangered species list in January, returning management to the states.

Wisconsin law requires wildlife officials hold a wolf hunt between November and February.

The Department of Natural Resources had planned to open the season in November, but a Kansas-based hunting advocacy group Hunter Nation won a court order forcing the DNR to open the season this month.

