Wednesday is Day 6 of testimony in missing woman murder trial

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The prosecution is set to call more witnesses to the stand Wednesday on Day 6 of testimony in the missing woman murder trial in Brown County.

James Prokopovitz, 75, is standing trial on charges of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Resisting or Obstructing and Perjury.

Court begins at 8:30 a.m.

Prosecutors say Prokopovitz killed his wife, Victoria. Her body has never been located. On April 25, 2013, Victoria disappeared from the Prokopovitz home in a rural area of Kunesh Road in the Town of Pittsfield. The prosecution states James had access to sludge ponds through his job loading paper waste for disposal at a landfill and those ponds would be a place to dispose of a body. The defense maintains Victoria had a history of mental illness and suicide attempts and argues she may have taken her own life.

We’ve heard testimony from Victoria’s daughters, her friends and her psychiatrist. We’ve also heard from James Prokopovitz’s co-workers regarding the sludge ponds and James’ demeanor after Victoria went missing.

The prosecution played a taped interview with a private investigator highlighting inconsistencies in his story.

On Tuesday, we heard emotional testimony from the daughter of a woman James dated after Victoria’s disappearance. Kathy Friday was charged with perjury for lying to investigators during a John Doe hearing. She took her own life and charges were dismissed.

#ProkopovitzTrial Jennifer Friday testifying about conversation with her mom, Kathy about Victoria still being missing. Kathy's response: There's lots of quarries, vegetation around there. Hopefully a hunter will find her. Jennifer: "I was struck by "her coldness..." @WBAY — Sarah Thomsen (@SThomsenWbay) February 23, 2021

