SLIPPERY SPOTS POSSIBLE THIS MORNING

Snow showers will continue for a time this morning across northern Wisconsin. There could also be some wintry mix. The snow and any mix will make for slick roads and sidewalks this morning... generally NORTH of Antigo and Marinette. From Shawano to Green Bay to Sturgeon Bay southward anything that falls will be mostly rain. With temperatures holding just above freezing, widespread travel issues are not expected here.

Any snow/mix should wrap up by 10 a.m. to Noon at the latest. Clouds will gradually depart, making way for a mostly sunny afternoon. It will be breezy and not quite as warm as Tuesday, but highs should still get to near 40°.

Temperatures tonight should settle into the upper teens. Clouds will increase overnight, but dry weather is expected for Thursday and Friday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Thursday... highs will be closer to average in the lower and middle 30s. Look for a sunny start to Friday with clouds increasing by the afternoon. The wind will also turn breezy through the day. Temperatures Friday will be back in the upper 30s for highs.

Our next, more widespread chance for snow will track across the area Friday night. Some snow/mix could linger through Saturday morning, but the afternoon should be dry. The mild temperatures continue over the weekend. We should be in the 40s on Saturday afternoon with mid/upper 30s expected on Sunday.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 10-20+ MPH

THURSDAY: W 10-15 MPH

TODAY: Morning snow/mix... mainly NORTH. Decreasing clouds. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 40

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. A few flakes across the FAR NORTH? LOW: 18

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds... slightly colder. HIGH: 34 LOW: 17

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning, but more clouds arrive late. Turning breezy. Snow showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 39 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Early snow showers or mix, then some sunshine. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Likely dry, but a few early flakes possible. HIGH: 37 LOW: 18

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly colder. HIGH: 32 LOW: 15

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few flakes NORTH. HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

