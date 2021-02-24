Fond du Lac County missing man case added to FBI alert website

NORTH FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac County man has been added to an FBI website for unsolved missing persons cases.

James S. Ruland was last seen on Oct. 26, 1995 in North Fond du Lac.

The FBI recently sent out a ViCAP alert on James Ruland. That’s the Violent Criminal Apprehension Program. The FBI says ViCAP is the “largest investigative repository of major violent crime cases in the U.S. It is designed to collect and analyze information about homicides, sexual assaults, missing persons, and other violent crimes involving unidentified human remains.”

The FBI sent out the ViCAP alert to law enforcement agencies throughout the United States.

Ruland’s family is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to answers in the case.

On Oct. 26, 1995, James Ruland was seen hitchhiking in North Fond du Lac. Nine days later, his sister reported him as missing.

On Nov. 14, 1995, Ruland’s white Dodge Aires station wagon was found at the Stretch Truck Stop near North Fond du Lac. The keys were in the ignition. James Ruland’s personal items were in the cargo area.

Ruland suffered a severe head injury when he was young and he had a “shunt implant.” Shunts are used to treat a buildup of fluid in the brain. He has a metal plate in his head.

DESCRIPTION

White male

6′0″

160 pounds

Brown hair

Blue eyes

Wears glasses

Last seen wearing green camo jacket, silver wire-rimmed classes

The FBI says James Ruland’s DNA profile has been entered into the nationwide CODIS database.

If you have information, contact the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office at 920-929-3377 or the FBI at 800-634-4097. To leave an anonymous tip, call 920-906-4777.

You can also email vicap@fbi.gov.

