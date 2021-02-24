NeighborWorks Green Bay to receive $385k grant to address affordable housing shortage

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - NeighborWorks Green Bay, which offers homeownership preparation services as well as other types of resources, has been awarded a grant worth $385,000 to address affordable housing challenges and community development in the region.

Congressman Mike Gallagher (R-WI) announced the award Tuesday, saying it was awarded through NeighborWorks America.

Officials say the funds will be used to support basic operations, including capital funds, to invest in real estate and lend to homebuyers.

“This grant provides NeighborWorks Green Bay with the resources and flexibility it needs to continue assisting families in Northeast Wisconsin, and I’m looking forward to seeing the positive impact it has right here in our community,” said Congressman Gallagher in a prepared statement.

Noel Halvorsen, the President and CEO of NeighborWorks Green Bay, says the nonprofit serves 1,000 families with education and counseling services every year, and they help 200 families become homeowners.

NeighborWorks Green Bay was founded in 1982.

