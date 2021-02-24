Advertisement

NeighborWorks Green Bay to receive $385k grant to address affordable housing shortage

(WLUC)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - NeighborWorks Green Bay, which offers homeownership preparation services as well as other types of resources, has been awarded a grant worth $385,000 to address affordable housing challenges and community development in the region.

Congressman Mike Gallagher (R-WI) announced the award Tuesday, saying it was awarded through NeighborWorks America.

Officials say the funds will be used to support basic operations, including capital funds, to invest in real estate and lend to homebuyers.

“This grant provides NeighborWorks Green Bay with the resources and flexibility it needs to continue assisting families in Northeast Wisconsin, and I’m looking forward to seeing the positive impact it has right here in our community,” said Congressman Gallagher in a prepared statement.

Noel Halvorsen, the President and CEO of NeighborWorks Green Bay, says the nonprofit serves 1,000 families with education and counseling services every year, and they help 200 families become homeowners.

NeighborWorks Green Bay was founded in 1982.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the nonprofit’s services.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
Wisconsin: No COVID-19 deaths added for 2nd day in a row
Police Lights Generic
Body found in Oconto County, investigation underway
Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley talks about engagement to Aaron Rodgers on Tonight Show
Wisconsin Restaurant Association program
Wisconsin Restaurants endorse new safety program for safe dining

Latest News

Face masks
Winnebago County Board votes to postpone taking action on proposed mask order indefinitely
Brown County Coalition for Suicide Prevention seeing a slight increase in suicide related deaths
Brown County Coalition for Suicide Prevention seeing a slight increase in suicide related deaths
Winnebago County Board takes up mask order
Winnebago County Board takes up mask order
Aleta Young
Former Shawano High School music booster club treasurer sentenced to jail