MOSTLY QUIET ENDING TO THE WORK WEEK...

After a partly cloudy evening, thicker clouds return late. There could be a few late night flurries. Of bigger concern, dropping temperatures - All the way into the upper single digits NORTH and teens SOUTH. ANY STANDING WATER WILL FREEZE, so some slick spots will be possible.

Thursday will feature a few spotty morning flurries or snow showers, but then the clouds clear and we’re onto afternoon sun. Highs will be in the mid 30s. Friday will be breezy with thickening clouds. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s and maybe a few lower 40s south. Friday night into Saturday morning a few spotty light showers or snow or mix will be possible... And a few snow showers will be possible Sunday. None of these precipitation events will be significant... And in fact they are only a CHANCE.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: W 10-20 MPH

FRIDAY: SSW 10-25 MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. A few flakes late. Colder. LOW: 13

THURSDAY: Chance of spotty morning snow showers or flurries, then sun. HIGH: 36 LOW: 17

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning, but more clouds arrive late. Turning breezy. Snow showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 39 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: CHANCE of early snow showers or mix, then some sunshine. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Spotty snow showers. HIGH: 38 LOW: 15

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly colder. HIGH: 30 LOW: 14

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few flakes NORTH. HIGH: 36 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 39

