Advertisement

MOSTLY QUIET ENDING TO THE WORK WEEK...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a partly cloudy evening, thicker clouds return late. There could be a few late night flurries. Of bigger concern, dropping temperatures - All the way into the upper single digits NORTH and teens SOUTH. ANY STANDING WATER WILL FREEZE, so some slick spots will be possible.

Thursday will feature a few spotty morning flurries or snow showers, but then the clouds clear and we’re onto afternoon sun. Highs will be in the mid 30s. Friday will be breezy with thickening clouds. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s and maybe a few lower 40s south. Friday night into Saturday morning a few spotty light showers or snow or mix will be possible... And a few snow showers will be possible Sunday. None of these precipitation events will be significant... And in fact they are only a CHANCE.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: W 10-20 MPH

FRIDAY: SSW 10-25 MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. A few flakes late. Colder. LOW: 13

THURSDAY: Chance of spotty morning snow showers or flurries, then sun. HIGH: 36 LOW: 17

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning, but more clouds arrive late. Turning breezy. Snow showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 39 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: CHANCE of early snow showers or mix, then some sunshine. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Spotty snow showers. HIGH: 38 LOW: 15

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly colder. HIGH: 30 LOW: 14

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few flakes NORTH. HIGH: 36 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 39

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley talks about engagement to Aaron Rodgers on Tonight Show
Crystal Jackson, known as “Mrs. Poindexter” online, started an OnlyFans account for her “hot...
GRAPHIC: Kids expelled from Catholic school over mom selling adult photos
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 33 more deaths; 30,763 shots a day
Scene of Appleton possible shots fired incident
Appleton police investigating possible shots fired incident, Richmond Street back open

Latest News

The Granite Peak ski area in Wausau has opened for the 2020 season.
WBAY Snow & Ski Report
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some light rain
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some light rain
First Alert Weather
MILD AND QUIET AFTERNOON IN STORE...
First Alert Weather
SLIPPERY SPOTS POSSIBLE THIS MORNING