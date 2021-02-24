MILD AND QUIET AFTERNOON IN STORE...

A few light rain showers could pass through early on this afternoon mostly East of Green Bay and the Fox Cities and then some sun will be possible later this afternoon and evening. High temperatures should be around 40° for most this afternoon.

Temperatures tonight should settle into the upper teens... although single digits are possible in the Northwoods. Clouds will increase overnight, but dry weather is expected for Thursday and Friday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Thursday... highs will be closer to average in the lower and middle 30s. Look for a sunny start to Friday with clouds increasing by the afternoon. The wind will also turn breezy through the day. Temperatures Friday will be back in the upper 30s for highs.

Our next, more widespread chance for snow will track across the area Friday night. Some snow/mix could linger through Saturday morning, but the afternoon should be dry. The mild temperatures continue over the weekend. We should be in the 40s on Saturday afternoon with mid/upper 30s expected on Sunday.

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: NW 10-20+ MPH

THURSDAY: W 10-20 MPH

AFTERNOON: Passing shower early, East of Green Bay. Decreasing clouds. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 40

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. A few flakes across the FAR NORTH? LOW: 18

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds... slightly colder. HIGH: 35 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning, but more clouds arrive late. Turning breezy. Snow showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 39 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Early snow showers or mix, then some sunshine. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Likely dry, but a few early flakes possible. HIGH: 38 LOW: 15

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly colder. HIGH: 30 LOW: 14

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few flakes NORTH. HIGH: 36 LOW: 22

