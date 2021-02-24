Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Schreiber Foods adds a new link in the food chain: Schreiber Logistics

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Schreiber Foods, headquartered in downtown Green Bay, announced a major expansion into the food distribution business.

Schreiber Logistics is putting other companies’ food and supplies on trucks with its own Schreiber Foods products headed to market. “That means we’re going to do everything we can to ensure on-time, in-full deliveries,” Jeremy Koskey, supply chain planning director of Schreiber Logistics, said.

The company says Schreiber Logistics will help businesses that don’t mind sharing a ride get food and supplies to retailers and restaurants, regardless of whether the business is a big-box distributor or a “mom-and-pop” operation, and the ride-sharing lowers transportation costs. It could also help those businesses expand into new markets where Schreiber Foods products are already delivered.

Koskey talked about this major new link in the nation’s food chain on Action 2 News at 4:30.

