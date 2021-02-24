Advertisement

Hospital employee accused of secretly taping patient

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RHINELANDER, Wis. (AP) - A Rhinelander hospital employee is accused of secretly videotaping an unclothed patient.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says the 31-year-old Three Lakes man was arrested on possible charges of capturing a representation of nudity without the consent of the person.

Ascension-St. Mary’s Hospital issued a statement which said the employee has been suspended and that an internal investigation will be conducted.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation and Three Lakes police executed a search warrant Tuesday at a Three Lakes address.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley talks about engagement to Aaron Rodgers on Tonight Show
Crystal Jackson, known as “Mrs. Poindexter” online, started an OnlyFans account for her “hot...
GRAPHIC: Kids expelled from Catholic school over mom selling adult photos
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 33 more deaths; 30,763 shots a day
Scene of Appleton possible shots fired incident
Appleton police investigating possible shots fired incident, Richmond Street back open

Latest News

James Ruland
Fond du Lac County missing man case added to FBI alert website
File image
High voltage power lines damaged in Green Bay crash
Ranked-choice voting ballot from Maine election (WABI)
Push for ranked voting in Wisconsin has bipartisan push
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny and mild
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny and mild