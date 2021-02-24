High voltage power lines damaged in Green Bay crash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is asking drivers to avoid the area of Gross Avenue and St. Paul Street due to a one-vehicle crash that damaged a power pole.

The department says high voltage power lines have been damaged. The intersection is considered “dangerous.”

Wisconsin Public Service lists about 200 customers without power in Green Bay at this time.

WPS will need to replace the damaged power pole. This could take several hours.

“Power may be out or intermittent at various times as this work is being done,” police say.

This is not a heavily traveled area. Drivers who do need to access it are urged to travel a block over to avoid WPS workers.

The people in the car were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, police say.

