Green Bay man charged with sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man was charged Wednesday with repeated sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl.

Police were alerted after the girl talked to a teacher about something that happened to her body, the criminal complaint alleges. The girl told investigators her mother’s fiance had rubbed her chest and put his hand inside of her underwear on the body part she uses “to go pee.” She said her mother’s fiance touched her while she was on the couch and again when she was on her bed. She said it happened “multiple times,” including a time when her mother was sleeping. She said she would tell the man to stop but he wouldn’t. The girl also said he showed her his genitals on two occasions and asked if she wanted to touch it.

We’re not identifying the man in order to protect the girl’s identity.

The girl said he told her not to tell anybody, and she was afraid her mother would find out and she’d be grounded for the rest of her life. She eventually told her mother “now that I know this is a crime,” and her mother said she was glad the girl told her and the girl would never be left alone with her fiance again. Still, the girl pleaded with investigators not to tell her dad or her grandmother.

The girl’s mother told investigators she wasn’t aware of the sexual assaults until she received a call from Child Protective Services (CPS) on February 15. She said her fiance was never alone with the girl except in January when she was in the hospital for a week. But she said one week after the phone call from CPS, on February 22, she asked her fiance if the accusations were true. She said he went into great detail about touching her daughter, including twice since the mother got home from the hospital, and he said he wanted to see how far the daughter would go.

The day after that conversation, a CPS worker received a call from the 9-year-old girl’s grandmother. The grandmother said the child’s mother called her for advice because she didn’t want her fiance in the home with them anymore. The mother was interviewed by police on February 23 after they came to her home to arrest her fiance. She told officers she was talking to them because she wanted to protect her daughter.

Police say when they arrested the man he didn’t ask why, and when they told him the girl accused him of touching her, he didn’t deny the allegations. He eventually did start to deny the allegations and gave police a short statement that he did nothing.

The criminal complaint says there’s a protective order so the man and the mother can’t have any contact with the girl.

The man’s bail was set at $10,000 cash. He’s due back in Brown County court on March 17.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.