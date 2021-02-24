Advertisement

Former Shawano High School music booster club treasurer sentenced to jail

Aleta Young
Aleta Young(Shawano County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman who was the former treasurer of the Shawano Community High School music boosters corporation will serve time in jail after being convicted of theft from a business setting.

Online court records show 48-year-old Aleta Young of Sobieski was convicted of one felony count of Theft-Business Setting greater than $2,500 - $5,000.

She was sentenced to five months in jail on February 19, and was also sentenced to 100 hours of community service, a $250 fine and was ordered to write a letter of apology to the music boosters.

In addition, she was ordered to pay off the money she stole from the Booster Club, and isn’t to have any contact with the high school, the booster club or its board members.

Officials were first notified when the president of the booster corporation contacted police, and said there were inconsistencies in the books.

A complaint states the president asked Young to let her be an authorized user of the account too, and Young resisted.

The president at the time said Young took more than $5,700 from the corporation’s accounts through withdrawals.

The money had gone missing between October 2016 and April 2019, when Young was the treasurer.

Young was first charged on April 1 of 2019, and pleaded guilty in November of 2020.

