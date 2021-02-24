Advertisement

Ex-Wisconsin receiver Cephus sues school over 2018 expulsion

Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) catches a pass during an NCAA football game...
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) catches a pass during an NCAA football game on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Lomoglio)(WBAY)
By Associated Press and STEVE MEGARGEE
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Former Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus is suing the university over a sexual assault investigation that resulted in his temporary expulsion in 2018.

Cephus seeks unspecified damages in his federal lawsuit filed Tuesday.

He accuses the school of breach of contract and of violating his due process rights. Cephus was suspended from the Badgers football team in August 2018 and was expelled from the University of Wisconsin for violating its nonacademic misconduct code as part of a Title IX investigation following his arrest on sexual assault charges.

He was reinstated after being acquitted at trial.

A university spokesman says the school is confident that it followed appropriate processes.

