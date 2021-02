MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews rescued a snowmobiler that went through the ice in Menasha Tuesday.

At about 6 p.m., Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue was called to the mouth of the Fox River.

A “shorebased water rescue crew” and boat responded to the scene.

Remember to check ice conditions before you go out. Temperatures will be mild in the coming days.

NMFR crews with a shorebased water rescue crew and Boat 32 assisting, rescued a single snowmobiler that broke through the ice near the mouth of the Fox River in Menasha around 6 tonight. pic.twitter.com/ME63AHV2Qi — Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue (@NMFireRescue) February 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.