Advertisement

79-year-old man makes first snow angel

‘It’s going to be cold. Ready?’
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (Gray News) – There are no age limits on snow angels.

Edward Trejo had never made one before in all his 79 years. Having lived in California, he’d never had the opportunity.

With lots of fresh powder available last week in Oklahoma, the staff at Franciscan Villa, an assisted living facility where he lives, took Trejo out to earn his wings.

“It’s going to be cold. Ready?” one of his caretakers asked as they helped Trejo out of his wheelchair and into the snow. “OK, turn around.”

Soon, he was laying on his back, flapping his arms and legs to the cheers of the staff.

“Are you ready to get up and look at it?”

The answer was yes and now we all get to enjoy it.

Edward Trejo, 79, makes his first snow angel.
Edward Trejo, 79, makes his first snow angel.(Source: Franciscan Villa)

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley talks about engagement to Aaron Rodgers on Tonight Show
Crystal Jackson, known as “Mrs. Poindexter” online, started an OnlyFans account for her “hot...
GRAPHIC: Kids expelled from Catholic school over mom selling adult photos
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 33 more deaths; 30,763 shots a day
Scene of Appleton possible shots fired incident
Appleton police investigating possible shots fired incident, Richmond Street back open

Latest News

North Dog Park closing due to Outagamie Co. landfill expansion.
Outagamie Co. North Dog Park closing; search for new space underway
Aubrey Leanne McFarland and Elijah Muhammad McFarland.
AMBER ALERT: Missing 4-year-old NC girl believed to be with father, may be heading to California
Outagamie County North Dog Park on Feb. 24, 2021. The county announced the dog park is closing...
Outagamie County dog park closing
Person wearing mask while getting COVID-19 vaccine. People are asked to continue wearing masks...
People vaccinated against COVID-19 still need to take precautions