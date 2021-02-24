3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: How much plastic is your laundry washing out to sea?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - You’ve surely seen pictures of the plastic pollution in the world’s oceans: shopping bags and water bottles and plastic loops that once held six-packs. But you might not have noticed polyester, nylon, spandex and other synthetic fibers.

Those fibers come up, little by little, in our laundry and wash away into our water systems.

In “3 Brilliant Minutes,” Brad Spakowitz shows you where those fibers are going, how easily they’re spread through the food chain, and what can be done to protect our world’s water bodies and the animals that need them.

