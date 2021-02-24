Advertisement

$250,000 cash bond set for Green Bay drive-by shooting suspect

Seanya Holliday was arrested earlier this month for allegedly shooting at another vehicle last fall
Seanya Holliday
Seanya Holliday(Brown County Sheriff's Office/Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bond has been set for a Green Bay man accused of shooting at people inside a vehicle last fall.

As Action 2 News first previously reported, 24-year-old Seanya Holliday was arrested in Chicago, Illinois by the United States Marshals Service earlier this month.

RELATED: Green Bay west side drive-by shooting suspect arrested

On Wednesday, Holliday made his initial court appearance in Brown County court, where a judge issued a $250,000 cash bond.

In addition three counts of first degree intentional homicide charges, Holliday is also charged with bail jumping and disorderly conduct with that incident.

His next court date is scheduled for March 17.

Holliday was wanted by Green Bay police for three counts of attempted first degree homicide after a shooting on October 21st, 2020.

Police say Holliday fired at people in a car in the area of 9th St and Ashland Ave. Officials added the victims drove to the nearby Dino Stop Shell station for help. Two people were taken to a local hospital with injuries.

In addition, Holliday has another court date on April 27 for separate charges filed on January 21, 2020.

Those charges are Burglary, Strangulation and Suffocation, Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Damage to Property, Criminal Trespass to Dwelling, and Intimidate Victim/Dissuade Complaints.

In another case, he is charged with two counts of Operate without a Valid License..

Brown County court records show Holliday was convicted in 2017 on charges related to a road rage hatchet attack in Green Bay.

