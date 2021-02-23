Advertisement

Wisconsin flags being lowered for COVID-19 victims

(Gerald Herbert | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers has joined President Joe Biden with an order to lower flags to half-staff in memory of more than 500,000 Americans who’ve died from COVID-19.

The U.S. passed the half-million mark Monday afternoon, according to reporting from Johns Hopkins University. Wisconsin health officials say more than 6,300 people in the state have lost their lives to the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Flags will be lowered through sunset on Friday, Feb. 26

“With heavy hearts, we join our fellow Wisconsinites and Americans who are mourning the loss of someone they love and who, amid unimaginable challenges, have had to endure unfathomable grief this past year,” the governor wrote in announcing the flag order. “We must reaffirm our resolve to prevent further spread of COVID-19, save lives, and to defeat this pandemic together.”

