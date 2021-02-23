Advertisement

Wisconsin Assembly set to send unemployment bill to Evers

Unemployment
Unemployment(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Assembly is set to sign off on a bill that would clear the way for updating Wisconsin’s antiquated unemployment insurance system.

Gov. Tony Evers has blamed the system for causing delays in processing claims filed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The measure would allow state officials to use federal money to start upgrades and ask lawmakers for state dollars as needed.

The bill also would waive a one-week waiting period for collecting unemployment benefits until March 14 and extend limited liability for COVID-related injuries and deaths to businesses, governments and schools.

The Senate passed the bill last week. Assembly approval would send it to Evers, who has said he will sign it.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
Wisconsin: No COVID-19 deaths added for 2nd day in a row
Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster
Police Lights Generic
Body found in Oconto County, investigation underway
Wisconsin Restaurant Association program
Wisconsin Restaurants endorse new safety program for safe dining
Crystal Jackson, known as “Mrs. Poindexter” online, started an OnlyFans account for her “hot...
GRAPHIC: Kids expelled from Catholic school over mom selling adult photos

Latest News

“The economic recovery remains uneven and far from complete, and the path ahead is highly...
Fed’s Powell: Recovery incomplete, high inflation unlikely
Wisconsin Capitol
Republicans propose voting changes in battleground Wisconsin
Gov. Tony Evers speaks after touring the state's first community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinic,...
Evers proposes $2.4 billion in building projects
Wisconsin senators discuss Governor Evers’ tax plans