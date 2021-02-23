TONIGHT IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

A fast moving area of low pressure will move across the area tonight and bring a moderate snowfall to the northern third of the state. The snow could fall heavily for short periods of time. Areas in the FAR NORTH could see 2-5″ of snow, to the near north of Green Bay 1-3″ will be possible, and mostly less than 1″ is expected southward - But an icy wintry mix will also fall. The snow and any ice will make for slick roads and sidewalks overnight and into the early start of Wednesday. Then ahead for Wednesday, if any flurries linger early, they quickly end and clouds depart making way for a mostly sunny afternoon. It will be breezy and not quite as warm as Tuesday, but still well above the average high of 30 degrees.

Dry weather is expected for Thursday and Friday, but another round of snow is possible late Friday night into Saturday morning.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: NW 10-25 MPH

THURSDAY: WNW 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Icy drizzle possible... 2-4″ of wet snow NORTH of Highway 64. Only a dusting SOUTH. LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Early flakes NORTH. Decreasing clouds. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 38 LOW: 18

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly colder. HIGH: 33 LOW: 17

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, but more clouds arrive late. Turning breezy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Early snow showers or mix, then some sun. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 40 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Late day flakes possible. HIGH: 37 LOW: 18

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly colder. HIGH: 34 LOW: 15

TUESDAY: Fading sun. Snow at night? HIGH: 35

