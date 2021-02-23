Advertisement

Time is running out to see Appleton’s ice sculptures

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Time is running out to check out the ice sculptures on College Avenue in Appleton.

As temperatures rise into the 30s and 40s, the sculptures will only last so long.

There are 15 sculptures on College between Drew and State streets.

Crystal Clear Ice Sculptures made the creations. It took them about a week to sculpt.

Appleton Downtown, Inc. hopes the sculptures will attract people to the shops and local businesses.

“It’s a good way to encourage foot traffic into our district. The winter months in Wisconsin can be a little tough. We don’t necessarily want to get out and about in the cold but this is a way to embrace that cold with beautiful ice sculptures and get you to explore the downtown district. so seeing the sculptures but also supporting the local businesses that are here,” says Lynn Hardy, Marketing Director.

