WATCH LIVE: Testimony continues Tuesday in missing woman murder trial

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re entering a fifth day of testimony in the missing woman murder trial in Brown County.

James Prokopovitz, 75, is standing trial on charges of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Resisting or Obstructing and Perjury.

Prosecutors say Prokopovitz killed his wife, Victoria. Her body has never been located. On April 25, 2013, Victoria disappeared from the Prokopovitz home in a rural area of Kunesh Road in the Town of Pittsfield. The defense says Victoria had a history of mental illness and suicide attempts and argues she may have taken her own life.

On Monday, Victoria’s psychiatrist testified that he did not consider her to be suicidal. He treated her for five years, but had not seen her in the months leading up to her disappearance.

Testimony has covered several topics, from searches to sludge ponds, James’s demeanor and work history, and emotional testimony from Victoria’s children.

DAY 5 TESTIMONY

Licensed private detective Larry Warwick takes the stand. In 2014, he was asked to help investigate the Victoria Prokopovitz disappearance. He says he volunteered to help the family.

