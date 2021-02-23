Advertisement

Shailene Woodley talks about engagement to Aaron Rodgers on Tonight Show

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers(Associated Press)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Actress Shailene Woodley opened up about her engagement to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during a virtual visit to the Tonight Show.

“Yes, we are engaged. But for us it’s not new news, so it’s kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it. We’re like yeah, we’ve been engaged for awhile,” Woodley told Jimmy Fallon.

“He’s, first of all, just a wonderful, incredible human being,” Woodley says.

Woodley says she didn’t know much about football before she met the NFL MVP. She’s never been to a game.

“I still have never been to a football game because we met during this wacky, wacky time and all of the stadiums were closed that he was playing in,” Woodley says.

The Emmy nominated “Big Little Lies” actress says she doesn’t know Rodgers as the football star. She knows him as the “Jeopardy!” fan.

“I know him as the nerd who wants to host Jeopardy! That’s the dude I know,” Woodley says.

Aaron Rodgers, winner of the 2015 “Celebrity Jeopardy!” tournament, will guest host upcoming episodes of the trivia show. His episodes are listed as “to be determined.” CLICK HERE for the guest host schedule.

“Man the show has been so special to me. It’s been a staple at my house here in Green Bay for the last 16 years. Six o’clock watching Alex (Trebek). Trying to get as many questions as I can. When the opportunity came up in 2015 that was a dream come true. It really was. To be on there. To get to meet Alex, was such a special moment,” Rodgers says.

Woodley stars in the newly released movie “The Mauritanian” with Packers super fan Jodie Foster. Recently, Foster talked about her Packers fandom on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

