Advertisement

Vilsack confirmed for 2nd stint as US agriculture secretary

FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2020, file photo former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, who the...
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2020, file photo former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, who the Biden administration chose to reprise that role, speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. Joe Biden's nomination of Vilsack to lead the Agriculture Department is getting a chilly reaction from many Black farmers who contend he didn't do enough to help them the last time he had the job. The former Iowa governor served eight years as agriculture secretary under President Barack Obama.(Susan Walsh | AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly to confirm Tom Vilsack as agriculture secretary, his second run at the Cabinet post.

The former Iowa governor spent eight years leading the same department for former President Barack Obama’s entire administration. He was confirmed Tuesday on a 92-7 vote.

In his testimony, Vilsack, 70, heavily endorsed boosting climate-friendly agricultural industries such as the creation of biofuels, saying, “Agriculture is one of our first and best ways to get some wins” on climate change.

He proposed “building a rural economy based on biomanufacturing” and “turning agricultural waste into a variety of products.” He pledged to work closely with the Environmental Protection Agency to “spur the industry” on biofuels.

With systemic racial inequity now a nationwide talking point, Vilsack also envisioned creating an “equity task force” inside the department. Its job, he said, would be to identify what he called “intentional or unintentional barriers” that prevent or discourage farmers of color from properly accessing federal assistance programs.

Vilsack also heavily backed the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — commonly known as food stamps, or SNAP — as a key instrument in helping the country’s most vulnerable families survive and recover from the pandemic era. His Trump-era predecessor, Sonny Perdue, had sought to purge hundreds of thousands of people from the SNAP-recipient lists.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
Wisconsin: No COVID-19 deaths added for 2nd day in a row
Police Lights Generic
Body found in Oconto County, investigation underway
Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster
Wisconsin Restaurant Association program
Wisconsin Restaurants endorse new safety program for safe dining
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley talks about engagement to Aaron Rodgers on Tonight Show

Latest News

800,000 solar panels at the Two Creeks solar power facility
INTERVIEW: Wisconsin utilities plan state’s largest solar-battery park
Dispatch audio from the Los Angeles County Fire Department to the Tiger Woods accident.
Tiger Woods accident dispatch audio
utility solar panels
INTERVIEW: Utilities plan state's largest solar-battery project
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
LIVE: Sheriff gives update; Tiger Woods seriously injured in California car crash
Serving customers at Rodney's Cafe in Oshkosh
Oshkosh cafe gives free meals to less fortunate