Advertisement

Republicans propose voting changes in battleground Wisconsin

Wisconsin Capitol
Wisconsin Capitol(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican lawmakers in battleground Wisconsin have introduced a series of bills designed to make it more difficult to vote absentee.

The effort comes after former President Donald Trump made unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud after his narrow loss to President Joe Biden by less than 21,000 votes.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is all-but certain to veto the bills should they pass the Republican-controlled Legislature.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the measures released on Monday show the priorities of Republicans and what they may try to enact if a Republican is elected governor in 2022.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
Wisconsin: No COVID-19 deaths added for 2nd day in a row
Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster
Police Lights Generic
Body found in Oconto County, investigation underway
Wisconsin Restaurant Association program
Wisconsin Restaurants endorse new safety program for safe dining
Crystal Jackson, known as “Mrs. Poindexter” online, started an OnlyFans account for her “hot...
GRAPHIC: Kids expelled from Catholic school over mom selling adult photos

Latest News

“The economic recovery remains uneven and far from complete, and the path ahead is highly...
Fed’s Powell: Recovery incomplete, high inflation unlikely
Unemployment
Wisconsin Assembly set to send unemployment bill to Evers
Gov. Tony Evers speaks after touring the state's first community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinic,...
Evers proposes $2.4 billion in building projects
Wisconsin senators discuss Governor Evers’ tax plans