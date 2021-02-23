Oshkosh man’s act of kindness turns into community effort to feed the hungry

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - When an Oshkosh man wanted to help out those affected by the pandemic, little did he know that act of kindness would turn into a major community effort.

At Rodney’s Café, people stop in for free meals, coming in at designated pick up times to make sure not too many people pack in at once.

The owner, Rodney Frazier, started this effort to meet the need created by the pandemic, and because of the community’s support he’s been able to keep it going. He says he always strives to make an impact on the community.

“It’s very important. Don’t rely on the next person to do something,” said Frazier.

So when the pandemic hit, he took it upon himself to lend a hand.

“Since COVID hit, so many people have lost their jobs, they’ve lost hours on their jobs, they’ve lost family members. People are really struggling right now. So, I decided to do what I can to help the community I live in,” said Frazier.

About five weeks ago, Rodney’s Café began providing free meals to those affected by the pandemic.

“The reaction I’m getting from people on Facebook and the people that are coming in and getting this food, it’s just -- it’s better than money, it’s better than anything I’ve ever done, really. Because when you know you’re affecting someone’s life and you’re actually helping them, that’s awesome,” said Frazier.

In just one week, he served more than 500 people -- and community support for what he’s doing is growing.

“People are just coming in and helping and calling me, and they want to be involved,” says Frazier.

With that support, he has been able to extend the free meal offer not just to those affected by the pandemic but to veterans, the homeless, seniors and those with disabilities.

“I’m not doing this on my own. The community is making this happen and that’s the beauty about it. I just love it. I love it,” said Frazier.

Meals are given Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 P.M., and people are asked to make their orders 24 hours in advance.

Meanwhile, Frazier plans to keep the free meals going so long as the donations and community support continue.

“I’m really proud of what I’m doing, and just the fact I’m helping so many people. Oh, I love it,” says Frazier.

CLICK HERE to visit Rodney’s Facebook page and learn more about how you can order a meal, or how to donate to the free meal effort.

