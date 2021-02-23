Manitowoc man survives severe stroke, COVID-19, and hole in his heart

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc man made what doctors are calling a remarkable recovery after surviving a stroke and COVID-19. Treated at Aurora BayCare’s Comprehensive Stroke Center, John Wilde pushed on, going from a healthy man in his late 30′s to a high-risk patient.

“As soon as I walked into work, I just kept dropping my keys, and I couldn’t get myself logged in, until one of the guys sat me down,” said Wilde.

Wilde went from being paralyzed on one side of his body following a stroke, testing positive for coronavirus, a blood clot in his brain, and finally the discovery of a hole in his heart, to now being able to fully function.

“A clot like this, the other thing that’s a little unusual, that it’s been seen in certain case reports that show that it’s increased with COVID-19, and that’s another surprise when John came to us also, he did not know that,” said Dr. Ziad Darkhabani, a Neurologist at Aurora BayCare Medical Center.

Dr. Darkhabani said there have been confusing reports about COVID-19 patients with few risk factors, like Wilde, who have a stroke, and later discover they’re also fighting the coronavirus. He said getting Wilde quickly treated and having him at a certified stroke center is what gave him a fighting chance.

“The fact that he came really early, his brain sustained the ability to stay alive until we were able to open the vessel,” said Dr. Darkhabani.

Even after having had a thrombectomy to remove the blood clot in his brain, Wilde came home to his wife and stepkids in just three days symptom free and today he’s back to work and very thankful for the doctors who helped him get here.

“It must be the Irish luck I have,” said Wilde.

Luck of the Irish or not, his wife is happy to have her husband back home safe and sound.

