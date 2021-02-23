Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Wisconsin utilities plan state’s largest solar-battery park

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Last week, WEC Energy Group -- the parent of utilities Wisconsin Public Service and We Energies -- along with Madison Gas and Electric announced plans for the state’s largest solar-battery park in the state.

It would be built in Kenosha County. There would be panels to generate 200 megawatts of electricity, equivalent to powering 60,000 homes. It would also have batteries to store 110 megawatts of that energy, providing a source for green, solar energy even after the sun’s gone down.

Matt Cullen, WPS Senior Communications Manager, talked about the project on Action 2 News at 4:30.

WEC Energy Group says construction would begin next year and the facility would go online in 2023 if it gets approval.

