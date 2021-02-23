Advertisement

DNR plans early end to wolf season across most of state

A national hunting rights group is suing Wisconsin's DNR for not establishing a wolf hunt this winter(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin wildlife officials plan to end the state’s wolf season across most of the state on Wednesday after hunters and trappers filled half of the statewide quota in a little more than 24 hours.

The Department of Natural Resources launched the hunt on Monday morning. It’s scheduled to run through Sunday.

As of Tuesday morning, hunters and trappers had taken 60 wolves, filling 50% of the 119-animal state quota.

Department officials announced that they will end the season in three of the state’s six management zones effective 10 a.m. Wednesday. The zones include the southern two-thirds of the state as well as a swath of far northeastern Wisconsin.

Zones 2,5,6 will close to hunting and trapping wolves effective 10 a.m. Feb. 24. At that time, the zone will be closed...

Posted by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Tuesday, February 23, 2021

