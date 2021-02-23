Advertisement

Green Bay’s Main Street Bridge closing for 5 days

Ray Nitschke Memorial Main St. Bridge in downtown Green Bay (WBAY photo)
Ray Nitschke Memorial Main St. Bridge in downtown Green Bay
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of Green Bay’s downtown bridges will be closed to traffic for five days next week as crews work on the drawbridge’s span lock.

The Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge on Main Street will close at 7 o’clock in the morning on Monday, March 1, with plans to reopen it at about 5 o’clock in the evening on Friday, March 5. Plans can change depending on the weather.

Main Street will be closed at Washington Street on the east side of the Fox River and at Broadway on the west side of the river, where Main St. becomes Dousman.

Green Bay Public Works is asking people who usually drive across that bridge to anticipate traffic jams and use an alternate route. The city will mark a detour route along Broadway and along Monroe Avenue to the Walnut Street bridge. You can also cross the Fox River at Mason Street or, farther away, the I-43 Leo Frigo Bridge to the north or Highway 172 to the south.

