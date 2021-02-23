Green Bay school board gets update on return to in person learning next week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Elementary schoolers in the Green Bay Area Public School District are getting ready to go back to school next week.

They’re going back March 1, while middle and high school students will start going back to class in phased cohorts starting March 8.

“My son’s excited, he keeps calling it ‘big’ school,” said Jasmine Ewert, whose son is in Kindergarten at Webster Elementary. She hopes her son’s return to class isn’t too late.

“That’s my biggest fear is that he’s going to get...that a lot of the virtual kids, are going to get held back,” said Ewert.

On Monday night, the school board learned what measures are in place to keep kids distanced when elementary students return next week.

The board is also discussing what it would take to bring all students back in person district officials say the hang up is transportation.

“We need time in order to get all of the data accurate for the bus routes to be scheduled if we go back in person four days a week or five days a week,” said Pete Ross, COO for the district. He said the district needs at least three weeks to plan for transportation changes.

Board members also talked about what’s in place now to trigger a return to full in-person learning.

“Not a word was said in the last motion about full in person, it was about the hybrid return dates,” said Board Member Andrew Becker.

It’s something members plan to take up at the next meeting on March 8, which is expected to be in person.

“We’re looking at a phased in process of reintroducing board members...and then phase in members of the administrative team over time,” said Superintendent, Stephen Murley.

The public will still be able to tune into meetings online but for now, Ewert is happy her son won’t have to be online nearly as much.

“I sort of regret telling him because every day now he wakes up and says, ‘big school, can we go to big school, I don’t want to go to day care, can we go to big school?’ I’m like not yet, just a couple more days buddy, just a couple,” said Ewert.

