COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 33 more deaths; 30,763 shots a day

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – As Wisconsin health officials announced 33 more deaths from COVID-19, they also announced the state is receiving a much larger allotment of COVID-19 vaccines.

In a health briefing Tuesday afternoon, state officials said the state will receive 64% more vaccine this week than it did in mid-January, and this increased allotment will continue for at least two weeks. In addition to what the state is receiving, Walgreens pharmacies around the state are receiving twice as many doses as they had previously directly from the federal government.

The Department of Health Services (DHS) says 815,516 people have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, which is 14% of the state population. This includes more than 47% of all Wisconsin adults age 65 and older, and more than 10% of adults ages 35 to 64.

The DHS website reports 366,096 people received their second dose to complete their vaccinations, though in the health briefing officials said that tally is now over 370,000. That’s about 6.3% of the population. That’s at least 13,305 more people who finished the vaccination regimen since Monday’s report. To date, vaccinators have administered more than 1.2 million “shots in the arm” of a COVID-19 vaccine since December 13. Wisconsin is averaging 30,763 doses a day over the last 7 days.

Health officials say with the increased allotment, they’re on target for moving to phase 1b of vaccinations on March 1, with a focus on education workers.

The DHS also reported the death toll from the COVID-19 virus rose to 6,317 after two days without adding any death reports to the state count. The death rate rose to 1.13% of all known coronavirus cases after a week at 1.12%. The 7-day average fell, however, from 17 to 16 deaths per day.

Deaths were added in 16 counties: Barron, Brown (2), Dane (5), Door, Douglas, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Lincoln, Marathon (3), Milwaukee (2), Ozaukee (2), Rock (2), Sheboygan (2), Waukesha (7) and Waupaca.

Wisconsin identified 566 new coronavirus cases in the last batch of 3,553 test results for people tested, or testing positive, for the first time. That’s about 16% (15.93%) of the test results. If you look at the positivity rate for all test results, including people who’ve been tested multiple times, the 7-day average is 2.6% of tests coming back positive. The 7-day average for new cases went down to 605 per day, the lowest since early July.

New cases were found in 59 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. Nineteen of these counties had only 1 or 2 new cases.

Wisconsin has now had more than 560,000 coronavirus cases (560,564) since February 5, 2020. That’s almost 10% of the state’s population. As we said earlier, 6,317 have died; 545,562 people are considered recovered (97.4%), meaning it’s been more than 30 days since their diagnosis or onset of symptoms, though some may feel lingering effects; and 8,526 cases (1.5%) are still active.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The DHS says 63 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period. That’s twice as many new patients as the past two days combined, but it’s in line with the 7-day average of 59 hospitalizations per day. In the past year, 25,838 people have been hospitalized for the disease caused by the coronavirus, or 4.7% of all cases.

Taking deaths and discharges into account, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reports there were 347 people in Wisconsin hospitals for COVID-19 Tuesday -- 1 more than Monday -- including 92 in ICU -- 3 fewer patients than the day before. There have been fewer than 400 COVID-19 patients in hospitals for a week now, and fewer than 100 in ICU for five straight days. Wisconsin is averaging 62 hospitalizations per day.

There are 17 COVID-19 patients in the Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals -- two more than Monday -- but only 1 is in ICU, compared to 2 on Monday.

Tuesday found 38 patients in the Northeast region’s 10 hospitals, with 10 in ICU. That’s 2 more in ICU than Monday and 3 more in the hospitals overall.

HOSPITAL READINESS

In terms of hospital readiness, the WHA reported 300 ICU beds (20.5%) and 2,161 of all medical beds (19.3%) -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation beds -- are open in the state’s 134 hospitals.

Fox Valley hospitals had 9 ICU beds (8.7%) and 129 of all medical beds (15.1%) open for the eight counties they serve.

In the Northeast region, hospitals have 45 ICU beds (21.7%) and 159 of all medical beds (16.6%) available.

These are beds for all patients, not just COVID-19, and because a bed is open or available doesn’t mean a hospital can put a patient in it if there isn’t enough staffing, including doctors, nurses and food services.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,572 cases (+2) (11 deaths)

Ashland – 1,172 cases (+1) (16 deaths)

Barron – 5,309 cases (+4) (76 deaths) (+1)

Bayfield - 1,063 cases (19 deaths)

Brown – 30,093 cases (+39) (221 deaths) (+2)

Buffalo – 1,312 cases (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,188 cases (+2) (23 deaths)

Calumet – 5,436 cases (+4) (43 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,013 cases (+4) (90 deaths)

Clark – 3,151 cases (+2) (57 deaths)

Columbia – 5,001 cases (51 deaths)

Crawford – 1,665 cases (17 deaths)

Dane – 40,041 (+40) (272 deaths) (+5)

Dodge – 11,366 cases (155 deaths)

Door – 2,406 cases (+2) (20 deaths) (+1)

Douglas – 3,654 cases (+3) (25 deaths) (+1)

Dunn – 4,234 cases (+2) (28 deaths)

Eau Claire – 10,942 cases (+4) (105 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 433 cases (+1) (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 11,920 cases (+10) (92 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 925 cases (+1) (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,622 cases (+3) (79 deaths)

Green – 3,081 cases (+4) (16 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,522 cases (+2) (18 deaths)

Iowa - 1,848 cases (9 deaths)

Iron - 537 cases (+6) (20 deaths)

Jackson - 2,576 cases (+1) (23 deaths)

Jefferson – 7,833 cases (+6) (76 deaths)

Juneau - 2,975 cases (19 deaths) (cases revised -3 by state)

Kenosha – 14,748 cases (+21) (300 deaths) (+1)

Kewaunee – 2,412 cases (27 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,144 cases (+11) (75 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,443 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Langlade - 1,930 cases (+1) (31 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,895 cases (+3) (57 deaths) (+1)

Manitowoc – 7,204 cases (+14) (63 deaths)

Marathon – 13,607 cases (+22) (175 deaths) (+3)

Marinette - 3,977 cases (+3) (62 deaths)

Marquette – 1,297 cases (21 deaths)

Menominee - 795 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 97,721 (+92) (1,223 deaths) (+2)

Monroe – 4,281 cases (+6) (31 deaths)

Oconto – 4,248 cases (+1) (48 deaths)

Oneida - 3,348 cases (+6) (66 deaths)

Outagamie – 19,092 cases (+6) (191 deaths)

Ozaukee – 7,588 cases (+8) (74 deaths)

Pepin – 801 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,443 cases (+9) (33 deaths)

Polk – 3,867 cases (+5) (44 deaths)

Portage – 6,441 cases (+16) (64 deaths)

Price – 1,151 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Racine – 20,253 cases (+27) (314 deaths)

Richland - 1,281 cases (+1) (14 deaths)

Rock – 14,315 cases (+6) (153 deaths) (+2)

Rusk - 1,246 cases (+1) (16 deaths)

Sauk – 5,240 cases (+4) (39 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,500 cases (+4) (21 deaths)

Shawano – 4,574 cases (+8) (70 deaths)

Sheboygan – 12,802 cases (+30) (128 deaths) (+2)

St. Croix – 6,324 cases (+14) (42 deaths)

Taylor - 1,793 cases (+1) (20 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,375 cases (+2) (36 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

Vernon – 1,814 cases (+1) (36 deaths)

Vilas - 2,090 cases (+10) (36 deaths)

Walworth – 8,784 cases (+7) (125 deaths)

Washburn – 1,287 cases (18 deaths)

Washington – 13,683 cases (+16) (131 deaths)

Waukesha – 40,394 cases (+51) (478 deaths) (+7)

Waupaca – 4,763 cases (+3) (112 deaths) (+1)

Waushara – 2,093 cases (+2) (30 deaths)

Winnebago – 16,960 cases (+11) (183 deaths)

Wood – 6,671 cases (+4) (73 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 277 cases (1 death)

Baraga - 504 cases (+1) (32 deaths)

Chippewa - 717 cases (+2) (23 deaths) (+1)

Delta – 2,642 cases (+2) (65 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,129 cases (+4) (55 deaths)

Gogebic - 921 cases (19 deaths)

Houghton – 2,100 cases (+6) (32 deaths)

Iron – 866 cases (+1) (40 deaths)

Keweenaw – 112 cases (1 death)

Luce – 132 cases

Mackinac - 289 cases (+3) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,446 cases (+3) (54 deaths)

Menominee - 1,614 cases (35 deaths)

Ontonagon – 358 cases (19 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 229 cases (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19. They would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

COVID-19 Tracing App

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

