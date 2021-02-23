Brown County to offer millions in emergency rental assistance

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County is set to give out millions of dollars to help people impacted by the pandemic.

The county applied for and received $7.9 million in federal emergency rental assistance and hopes to start distributing the funds as early as next week.

Brown County leaders shared the good news Tuesday for those impacted by the pandemic and struggling to pay rent.

“We’re really talking about housing stability and security here, and we’re talking about taking away that worry and that concern for people who have been asking frequently, what is the status of evictions, what is the status of assistance going forward,” says Erik Pritzl, Brown County Health and Human Services Executive Director.

With the county receiving a federal grant of nearly 8 million dollars, the community action agency that serves Brown County and will administer the funds, Newcap, Inc., estimates around 1,000 families will soon receive assistance to pay rent and utilities.

“We have people reaching out to us on a constant basis saying, ‘I don’t know what to do and I need help.’ We have landlords saying, ‘What can I do to help my tenants because I don’t want them to end up being evicted when this is over, but I have a mortgage to pay, what can we do?’” says Cheryl Detrick, Newcap President/CEO.

The county says assistance will be available for up to 12 months, and potentially longer, for those who qualify.

“People that make below a certain income threshold, which is 80 percent of the county’s median income, they have to to have experienced some loss of income, qualify for unemployment or be at risk of homelessness. We’re able to prevent them from going on to an overburdened system that’s offered by our non-profits, and any non-profit agency in the community can tell you they’ve seen increased need and they’re concerned about what the future looks like,” says Pritzl.

“Poverty does not cause homelessness, but homelessness always causes poverty,” adds Detrick, “and that is not what we want to see in our community.”

To learn more about the emergency rental assistance program in Brown County and how to apply, visit https://www.newcap.org/

