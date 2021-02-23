Advertisement

Body found in Oconto County, investigation underway

Law enforcement requests if you have any information, to call 920-834-6900
Police Lights Generic
Police Lights Generic(WIBW)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 7:31 PM CST
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say an investigation is underway after a body was found early Monday morning in the Town of Little Suamico.

According to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, a report came in at about 6:26 a.m. Monday about a deceased male on the side of Lade Beach Road near Rost Road in the Town of Little Suamico.

Multiple agencies, including County Rescue and the Wisconsin DNR, responded to the scene with the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities then found the body when they arrived.

Action 2 News asked the Sheriff’s Office for clarification on the male’s age, however authorities don’t have that information at this time. The male’s identity has not been released.

The Sheriff’s Office did say details are expected to come from the Medical Examiner later this week, and will pass that information along as they receive it.

The death is being investigated by the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.

If you have any information about the death, you’re asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 920-834-6900.

