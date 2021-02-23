Advertisement

Appleton police investigating possible shots fired incident

Scene of Appleton possible shots fired incident
Scene of Appleton possible shots fired incident(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police are asking drivers to use alternate routes as they investigate a possible shots fired incident.

According to an alert sent out by police, officers are investigating an incident in the area of the 1700 block of North Erb Street.

Alert sent by Appleton Police
Alert sent by Appleton Police(WBAY Staff)

In addition to North Erb Street, the department’s social media pages are asking those who are traveling in the area of 1700 N. Richmond Street to use alternate routes.

Police say Richmond Street is closed from Wisconsin Avenue to Parkway Boulevard.

Details are limited at this time.

Action 2 News has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Posted by Appleton Police Department on Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

