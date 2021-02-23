Appleton police investigating possible shots fired incident

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police are asking drivers to use alternate routes as they investigate a possible shots fired incident.

According to an alert sent out by police, officers are investigating an incident in the area of the 1700 block of North Erb Street.

Alert sent by Appleton Police (WBAY Staff)

In addition to North Erb Street, the department’s social media pages are asking those who are traveling in the area of 1700 N. Richmond Street to use alternate routes.

Police say Richmond Street is closed from Wisconsin Avenue to Parkway Boulevard.

Details are limited at this time.

