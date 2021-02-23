Advertisement

Algoma mom charged in drowning death of infant, meth possession

Cheyanne Wierichs was arrested by Algoma Police Monday after an investigation into a child's death.(Kewaunee County Jail/Algoma Police)
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 1:04 PM CST
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Algoma woman has been charged in the bathtub drowning death of her infant and possession of meth.

On Feb. 22, charges of Neglecting a Child - Consequence is Death, Possession of meth and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia were filed against Cheyanne J. Wierichs, 23.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News reveals police were called to an apartment at 421 Fourth Street on Feb. 9. There was a report that someone there had no pulse and was not breathing.

Police located Wierichs on a couch with a nude infant who was not responding. The infant was later identified as Cheyanne’s child born June 5, 2020.

Wierichs appeared to be doing CPR on the child. An Algoma officer took over until a member of Algoma Rescue arrived. The rescue staffer took the child to an ambulance. The child was pronounced dead.

Police spoke with Cheyanne Wierichs. She stated that she left the child in a bathtub while she cleaned the kitchen. She reported hearing splashing and found the child face down in the tub.

Police say there appeared to be a few inches of water in the bathtub. The tub was filled with toys “that there was almost no opening on the surface of the water,” reads the complaint.

During a later interview with police, Wierichs changed her story and said that she watched YouTube videos while her children were in the bath. She stated she left the bathroom to connect her phone to a speaker. She said she listened to a song before hearing splashing.

Investigators estimated several minutes would have passed between the time she left the bathroom and returned.

Officers executed a search warrant at the apartment. They found a white powder later identified as methamphetamine, according to the complaint.. They also found a glass pipe and a basket containing drug paraphernalia. The pipe also showed the presence of meth, according to the complaint.

An autopsy on the child was completed by the Sheboygan County Medical Examiner’s Office. They ruled the death as a probable drowning.

Investigators noted the state of Wierich’s apartment. The refrigerator was not plugged in and had rotting food in it. There were stains on the carpet and walls and garbage on the floor.

Wierichs is being held on a $25,000 bond. Her initial appearance is scheduled for Feb. 25.

