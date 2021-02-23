A MILD AFTERNOON, THEN SNOW & ICE IN THE NORTH TONIGHT

Some slippery roads are possible this morning thanks to last night’s snow showers and freezing drizzle. Thankfully, road conditions will improve sharply as temperatures rise through the 30s this morning. It’s going to be a mild late February day, with highs around or even above 40 degrees. This will be our warmest day since a couple days before Christmas. However, it may not feel quite as nice as what your thermometer is telling you. A brisk west-southwest wind will keep our wind chills in the lower 30s through the afternoon.

Morning sunshine will disappear behind increasing afternoon clouds. Our next weathermaker will bring us a band of wet snow and some freezing drizzle tonight. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for areas NORTH of Highway 64. Closer to the Upper Michigan border, 2-4″ of snow will fall through early Wednesday morning. Travel tonight across the Northwoods will be slippery, so for our northern viewers, tonight is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

The rest of the week still looks mild... Highs will be mainly in the 30s, with perhaps some 40s on Saturday. As we head into the weekend, we may see some light snow Saturday morning, although the timing of that precipitation is not completely certain... Stay tuned!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 10-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: NW 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Some sun, then increasing clouds. Mild, but brisk for February. HIGH: 41

TONIGHT: Snow mainly NORTH. Some freezing drizzle... 2-4″ of wet snow NORTH of Highway 64. LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Early flakes. Decreasing clouds. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 38 LOW: 18

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly colder. HIGH: 35 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, but clouds arrive late. Turning breezy. HIGH: 39 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Early snow showers, then some sun. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 40 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Probably dry... HIGH: 38 LOW: 19

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 31

