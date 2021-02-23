A MILD AFTERNOON, THEN SNOW & ICE IN THE NORTH TONIGHT

It’s going to be a mild late February day... in fact, it’s the warmest day so far in 2021! Highs will push into the middle 40s with mostly sunny skies giving way to increasing clouds late. Our next weathermaker has prompted a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY across northern areas.

A band of wet snow will push in tonight, and some freezing drizzle is also possible. There is a Winter Weather Advisory for areas NORTH of Highway 64. Closer to the Upper Michigan border, 2-4″ of snow will fall through Wednesday morning. Travel tonight across the Northwoods will be slippery. For those around the Fox Cities, a dusting of snow is possible. We will have to watch for some light icing on roads as well.

Some snow may linger NORTH on Wednesday morning, but skies should begin to clear for the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper half of the 30s with lows dipping into the teens overnight. Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday. It will be seasonable with a high in the lower half of the 30s. Friday should remain dry during the day, but a round of snow or wintry mix could move through at night and continue into Saturday. We’re also tracking a round of PM flakes for Sunday, but much of the day will be dry. Temperatures this weekend should remain mild with highs in the mid 30s to around 40.

WIND FORECAST:

THIS AFTERNOON: SW 5-15 MPH

WEDNESDAY: NW 10-20 MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Increasing clouds late. Mild for February... warmest day of 2021 so far. HIGH: 46

TONIGHT: Icy drizzle possible... 2-4″ of wet snow NORTH of Highway 64. Only a dusting SOUTH. LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Early flakes NORTH. Decreasing clouds. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 38 LOW: 18

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly colder. HIGH: 33 LOW: 17

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, but more clouds arrive late. Turning breezy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Early snow showers or mix, then some sun. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 40 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Late day flakes possible. HIGH: 36 LOW: 19

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly colder. HIGH: 34 LOW: 17

