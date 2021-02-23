3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Lung on a Chip

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a Lung on a Chip.

It’s a unique kind of microchip that contains organic parts. Scientists call it “bio-mimetic” because it imitates physiological responses. It could be used to test new medicines or determine what’s making a person ill. Are other organs on a chip too far off?

Brad goes into more detail about how it works in “3 Brilliant Minutes.”

