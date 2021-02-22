Advertisement

Wisconsin Restaurants endorse new safety program for safe dining

Five Green Bay Restaurants have implemented the program so far
By Megan Kernan
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Everyone seems to want a bit of normalcy and will try to in any way they can, in the midst of the pandemic, such as going to dinner while also staying safe.

The Wisconsin Restaurant Association is making it easy for those people who are looking for safe dining options.

“Those that are looking for restaurants who are doing all the best practices, the hyper-sanitization, the wearing of the masks and social distancing of the table” as Kristine Hillmer, President and CEO of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association, says.

The Wisconsin Restaurant Association (WRA) launched the “Ready to Serve Safely” program in late November.

“These are restaurants who again have taken the pledge to do all of the best practices to keep their employees, as well as their customers safe. And that’s not to say that others aren’t being safe, but these are going above and beyond” says Hillmer.

Five Green Bay restaurants have the safety program in place.

Those restaurants are Hinterland Brewery, Happy Joe’s Pizza and Ice Cream Parlor, M. A. C. S. Green Bay, and Culver’s on W. Mason St and Hansen Road.

“It’s good to be in the forefront of it and let people know that we are one of the first restaurants to take this certification and really implement it into our restaurant” says Beth Barnstorff, a business manager at Hinterland Brewery.

Holler says more than 200 Wisconsin restaurants have pledged to follow all COVID-19 safety precautions.

That number climbs to about two dozen, when you include Appleton and Oshkosh.

To be approved, a restaurant must follow all public health safety guidelines, state and local mandates, as well as COVID-19 practices.

Any restaurant who is interested in signing up for the “Ready to Serve Safely” and for the list of what restaurants are participating can find it by CLICKING HERE.

