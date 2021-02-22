Advertisement

Wisconsin opens early wolf hunt after hunter group sued

DNR sets harvest quota of 400 wolves
DNR sets harvest quota of 400 wolves(WBAY)
By Associated Press and TODD RICHMOND
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin wildlife officials have opened an abbreviated wolf season.

The hunt got underway Monday across six management zones and is slated to run through Sunday.

WISCONSIN DNR WOLF HUNT INFO: https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/hunt/wolf/index.html

The kill limit is 200 animals, which means some zones could close early as hunters near the limit.

The Trump administration removed wolves from the federal endangered species list in January, returning management to the states. Wisconsin law requires wildlife officials hold a wolf hunt between November and February.

The Department of Natural Resources had planned to open the season in November, but Kansas-based hunting advocacy group Hunter Nation won a court order forcing the DNR to open the season this month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oneida Tribal Police Department
Oneida officer-involved shooting under investigation
FILE
Man dies in Marinette County snowmobile crash
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
DHS reports no new COVID-19 deaths, lowest hospitalization numbers in months Sunday
Amy Stubing and David Doleschal lost their Fond du Lac County home in a blaze on February 1....
Couple left homeless by Fond du Lac County blaze returns to see what’s salvageable
NWS Green Bay air quality chart
Air quality advisory in place until Sunday afternoon

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some light snow
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some light snow
Former coworkers of James Prokopovitz testify in third day of trial
WATCH LIVE: Testimony continues Monday in missing woman murder trial
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Milder temps
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Milder temps
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm up!
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm up!